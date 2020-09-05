SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A protest was held on Saturday outside the Los Angeles Sheriff Department’s station to call for transparency and accountability in the shooting death of Dijon Kizzee.

The 29-year-old was shot and killed on August 31 after LASD deputies attempted to stop him for a code violation while he was riding his bicycle near West 109th Place and South Budlong Avenue at around 3:15 p.m.

Kizzee ran from them, prompting a foot chase. When deputies caught up to him, they allege he punched one of them in the face.

During the scuffle, Kizzee dropped some clothes he was carrying and deputies report seeing him drop a semiautomatic handgun, prompting them to open fire on him, the sheriff’s department reports.

At least 18 gunshots were heard in footage obtained by CBSLA, but it remains unclear exactly how many times Kizzee was shot.

Kizzee’s family has retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump — most recently known for representing the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The LASD deputies involved in the deadly shooting, whose names have not been released, have been removed from the field pending a review of the incident.

Family and other loved ones have argued that while Kizzee did initially have a weapon, he was unarmed when he was fatally shot.

Protesters have gathered at the scene for days, marching to the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s station located at 1310 W. Imperial Highway.

For Saturday’s protest hosted by Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, attendees were asked to wear face coverings, and bring out bicycles, roller skates and skateboards in honor of Kizzee.

A GoFundMe was created to help support Kizzee’s family.