SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Self-disinfecting patrol vehicles are being put to work on the streets of San Bernardino.
Five new COVID-19 patrol vehicles were approved for use by police officers in San Bernardino, the department said this week.
The department says these vehicles have “specially-designed heating systems which superheat the vehicles to a temperature range that kills virus and bacteria. The system allows officers to decontaminate the vehicles after transporting potentially infected suspects.”
“These vehicles will help reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on department operations and provide additional safety measures for our employees and the community members they serve,” Francisco Hernandez, an administrative captain, said in a statement.
The vehicles were paid for with federal grant funds through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, according to San Bernardino police.