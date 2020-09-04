REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — Police say they’ve arrested a Redondo Beach man for defacing a homemade Black Lives Matter sign with racist language, an incident that’s being investigated as a hate crime.
Randall Michael Walton, 48, was arrested Friday at his home in Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach police Sgt. Mark Valdivia said.
The incident happened on Aug. 29, when a self-made Black Lives Matter sign in the 500 block of South Helberta Avenue was found to have been defaced with language that police say was derogatory and racist language.
The sign had been scrawled several times with the N-word, swastikas, sexual images and the term “white power.”
The owner of the property gave surveillance video to officers, who investigated the incident as a hate crime because of the language that had been scrawled on the sign.
Walton has been taken to Redondo Beach Police Department for processing, and his case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.
