MALIBU (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County officials say they have more than doubled their staffing for the Malibu area in preparation for expected large crowds.

Health experts say ongoing pandemic concerns and the record-setting heat poses several risks for people who want to head to the beach this weekend.

Every year for the past three decades, the Sele family goes camping during Labor Day weekend, and this year — while unprecedented — will be no different.

“I feel like it’s time we all start doing stuff outside and seeing the family,” said camper Michelle Sele. “We’re gonna be here relaxing enjoying the family and the fresh air and blue skies.”

An incoming heat wave could have temperatures passing 100 degrees, breaking from the norm in years past.

“If it seems like it’s getting worse that’s because it is,” said Dr. Jennifer Marlon, a Yale University climate scientist.

Marlon and other experts say the climate changes appear to be consistent with air pollution caused by burning fossil fuels, and even increased fire or hurricanes can have an impact too.

“Hurricanes seem to be affecting more people and dumping more rains so a lot of extreme net weather events are coming,” Marlon said. “Many Americans start to think about climate change and become more worried about it.”

For people who do visit the beach, officials say all visitors should maintain physical distancing and wear a face-covering unless you’re in the water or alone.