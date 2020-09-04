LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles has once again ranked among the worst cities in the country to drive in.
According to the latest study from WalletHub, Los Angeles ranked 6th out of 100 of the most populated U.S. cities.
Other local cities followed closely behind with San Bernardino coming in 8th, Long Beach coming in 20th and Santa Ana coming in 22nd.
Meanwhile, Anaheim came in 31st followed by Riverside.
WalletHub compared a sample of the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions including, cost of ownership and maintenance; Traffic and infrastructure; Safety; Access to Vehicles and Maintenance.
L.A. also ranked on the list of cities with the highest likelihood to have an accident as well as the fewest auto-repair shops per capita.
San Bernardino ranked on the list of highest car thefts.
A new study by the Southern California Association of Governments found since mid-May traffic in L.A. has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.
At one point, traffic was down 80% from its peak. According to the study, 70% percent of traffic has returned.
The study also showed people are still avoiding public transportation such as buses and trains.