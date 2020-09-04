LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 1,439 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, bringing countywide totals to 246,407 positive cases and 5,977 deaths.

Of the 47 new deaths reported Friday, 14 were over the age of 80 years old, 16 were between the ages of 65 and 79, 11 were between the ages of 50 and 64 and four were between the ages of 30 and 49.

Health officials also reported three additional cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — MIS-C — bringing the county’s total to 31 reported cases.

Of the 31 children diagnosed with the syndrome, 26% were reported in children under the age of 5, 39% were between the ages of 6 and 12 and 35% were between the ages of 13 and 20. Latinx children account for 71% of the reported cases.

All 31 children were hospitalized with nearly half being treated in intensive care units. None of the children diagnosed in L.A. County have died from the illness.

Health officials also continued to urge people to refrain from gathering in large groups over the holiday weekend and continuing to wear face coverings, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

“We have an opportunity this holiday weekend to change the trajectory of the virus in L.A. County,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “Our last two summer holidays both led to increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. I believe it is possible to celebrate Labor Day without repeating our last failures if everyone understands how much depends on individual actions we each will take. Please have fun without exposing others or yourself to COVID-19. This is not the time or the place for parties or gatherings. We will all win if we each do our part.”

As of Friday, there were 992 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized in L.A. County — a 50% decrease from early August — 30% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

With test results available for more than 2,347,000 people, the overall positivity rate was holding steady at 10%.