LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Getty Center and the Getty Villa will not reopen until at least January 2021 due to ongoing COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The Getty Center, which is perched in the hills of the Pacific Palisades above the 405 Freeway, and the Getty Villa, located off Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, have both been closed since March.

With Gov. Gavin Newsom’s July mandate that indoor museums remain closed, Getty officials say they have no firm dates for reopening – even for their extensive gardens and outdoor areas at both locations. Other local attractions, such as Descanso Gardens and The Huntington in San Marino, have reopened their outdoor areas to the public again, albeit with plenty of new safety measures in place.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the Palisidian Post reported three members of the Getty Villa staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

When the Getty Center and Getty Villa reopen, officials say they will do so with very limited, timed-entry tickets that must be reserved in advance, and new safety measures required by Los Angeles County health officials.