PASADENA (CBSLA) — Pasadena’s Health Officer issued a revised Safer at Home Order allowing the reopening of hair salons and barbershops indoors at a maximum capacity of 25%, a city spokeswoman said Thursday.

Hair salons and barbershops are still encouraged to provide outdoor services as much as possible and salons already operating outdoors should continue to do so while using the 25% indoor capacity for services that cannot be offered outdoors, city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.

The reopening coincides with the launch of the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” framework, which groups each county into one of four colored tiers based on metrics relating to the number of cases of COVID-19 and the amount of testing in the county.

The tiers are broken down into Purple (Widespread), Red (Substantial), Orange (Moderate) and Yellow (Minimal).

Los Angeles County is one of 38 counties that will start in the purple tier, and the three local public health jurisdictions within L.A. County are assigned to the same tier based on combined countywide data. Pasadena however has its own health department.

Barbershops and hair salon reopening protocols include the following:

Physical distancing measures must remain in place.

Staff and customers must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to service.

Clients and staff feeling unwell should reschedule appointments.

Everyone, including clients, must wear cloth face coverings while in the salon or barbershop, and clients are encouraged to wear face coverings with earloops to ensure the face-covering does not interfere with hair service.

Magazines, coffee and other amenities that entail high contact may not be offered.

Clients are encouraged to use credit cards and contactless payment systems.

If electronic or card payment is not possible, customers should come with exact cash payment or check, if available.

Stylists may only serve one client at a time.

While barbershops and salons are permitted to reopen, all personal grooming services are still prohibited indoor while the county remains in tier 1.

Services that must still be offered outdoors include: Esthetician, skincare, and other cosmetology services. Nail services, Massage therapy, Electrology, permanent makeup, tattoo, and body piercing may not be provided at this time.

