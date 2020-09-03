LOS FELIZ (CBSLA) — An administrative investigation is underway and two officers have been placed on restricted duty after a group of Los Feliz residents said the officers failed to conduct a field sobriety test on a suspected drunk driver, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Thursday.

Video taken by an eyewitness showed two officers interact with the man after he hit three parked cars after making a left turn onto Hillhurst Avenue from Los Feliz Boulevard on Aug. 22.

“He was completely intoxicated the entire time,” Katy Wicker, a witness, previously said. “It was apparent to everyone that was there. He was yelling at everyone. He was yelling aggressive comments at police officers, at the ambulance that was there, at the tow truck driver, and he literally stumbled away.”

At the time, the department said it was up to officers on the scene whether they felt a field sobriety test was necessary, and those at the scene of the crash chose not to conduct one.