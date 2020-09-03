LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Another 25 women have filed suit against the University of Southern California alleging sexual abuse by George Tyndall, a former longtime campus gynecologist.

The plaintiffs, identified only as Jane Does 138-162 in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, are all former undergraduate and graduate students who attended USC from the 1980s through 2017 — with allegations dating back to the late 1980s.

The new complaint alleges that Tyndall used his position as a trusted and credentialed medical professional to commit a series of abusive acts toward his patients, including forcing them to undress while he watched, groping their breasts and making racist, misogynistic and sexually harassing comments to them.

RELATED: DOE Investigation Finds USC Failed To Appropriately Respond To Allegations Against Gynecologist George Tyndall

The lawsuit also alleges that the university was aware of the abuse for decades and continued to grant him access to the young students in his and USC’s care.

“USC’s behavior in this matter is beyond unacceptable, it is disgusting and reprehensible,” Mike Arias, the plaintiffs’ attorney, said. “USC paid more attention to its own financial gain and chose to protect a sexually deviant doctor instead of thousands upon thousands of women who trusted USC over the course of decades. USC’s conduct empowered Tyndall to be an abusive predator for decades.”

USC officials have previously denied any cover-up and said the university has put new protocols in place at its Student Health Center to ensure complaints are fully investigated and resolved.

Tyndall was placed on leave by the university in 2016 and was allowed to retire with a financial settlement in 2017. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)