LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LA Auto Show, which usually takes place around the week of Thanksgiving, has been postponed to coincide with Memorial Day.
The car show and exhibition was originally scheduled to take place Nov. 20-29. The event has now been rescheduled for May 21-31 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Memorial Day weekend is a fantastic time for enhanced outdoor activations and product debuts,” Lisa Kaz, CEO of the LA Auto Show, said. “The LA weather creates exciting new opportunities for a spring show.”
The new show dates could be a boost to local dealerships at a critical time, according to David Ellis, president of the Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealers Association, who said he believes could excite new car buyers who experience the latest models live and in-person at the show.
“We are extremely excited for the May dates of the LA Auto Show. The Memorial Day holiday is always an important time for our dealerships,” he said.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)