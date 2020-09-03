LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti Thursday announced that the long-awaited mobile app for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s fare cards was available on iPhone and Apple Watch — giving riders a contactless way to pay for bus and rail fares.

TAP is now available in Apple Wallet! Add your TAP card to iPhone or @Apple Watch for a safer, faster, and more convenient way to ride throughout LA County. #applepay https://t.co/aK3VQiRpBL pic.twitter.com/S6j8uOjuz4 — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) September 3, 2020

“We have to eliminate barriers between our transportation system and our essential workers, front line heroes, hard-hit households and Angelenos from every neighborhood,” Garcetti said. “This is always important, but even more critical in this current crisis. The new mobile TAP app makes Metro one of the first transit agencies in the country to put the power to pay your fares in the palm of your hands.”

Riders who download the app will be able to ride trains, board buses and cover their fares by holding their device near the TAP validator without needing to unlock their phones. They will also be able to add fare value using Apple Pay or through the app — removing the need to physically interact with TAP vending machines at Metro stations.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, this new feature offers a great option for essential workers, honors social distancing with no bus operator interaction needed by the rider and works on all TAP participating agencies,” Phillip Washington, Metro CEO, said.

The app is compatible with iPhone 8 and later and Apple Watch Series 3 and later. An Android version of the app is expected to launch later this year.

More information about the app can be found on the TAP website. To download the app, click here.