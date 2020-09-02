NEAR RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – No one was hurt after a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a road near Lake Mathews south of Riverside Wednesday morning.
The Cessna 172 Skyhawk, which was carrying two people, landed at about 10:40 a.m. on Cajalco Road, near Lake Mathews Drive, according to the CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.
No one aboard the plane or on the ground was hurt.
The aircraft experienced a partial power loss while maneuvering over the lake, requiring the pilot to find a suitable off-airport landing site to immediately get the plane down safely, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane was not damaged, an FAA spokesperson said.
The plane was carrying an instructor and a student with the Riverside Flight Academy, a source told CBSLA.
