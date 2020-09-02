LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A Long Beach man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a missing man whose body was found buried at his home.
Scott David Leo, 54, was arrested Monday in the death of 32-year-old Zach Kennedy, whose body was found in 2018 buried at a home in the 500 block of West 8th Street in Long Beach, where had been last seen a year prior. Leo is being held on $2 million bail.
Long Beach police say the two men had a personal relationship, but a possible motive remains under investigation.
Kennedy was reported missing in October of 2017. Police executed a search warrant on the property on May 3, 2018 and found his remains buried outside. Jeff Kennedy, the father of the missing man, said at the time that his son was friends with the man who lived at the home.
When Kennedy’s remains were unearthed, a cause of death had not yet been determined. Police say his death has now been determined to be a murder, but did not release details about the cause of death.