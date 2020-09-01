LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while Ventura County reported additional cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 244 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 53,153 confirmed cases and 1,026 deaths. There were 44,024 reported recoveries.
Officials said 216 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, with 68 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 237 newly confirmed cases and 20 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 47,879 confirmed cases and 736 deaths. An estimated 41,211 people had recovered.
As of Monday, the county’s latest update, there were 292 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 98 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 33 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the countywide totals to 10,686. Of those who had contracted the illness, 9,518 had recovered, 1,052 were active and 116 had died.
Officials said 72 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, with 13 being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday evening, 525,905 Riverside County residents, 488,750 San Bernardino County residents and 155,067 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.