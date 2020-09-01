PASADENA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles’ most iconic donut shop is opening a new location in Pasadena.
You won’t see a giant donut like the Inglewood location, but Randy’s Donuts is cranking out the same delicious treats.
The donut shop is celebrating its grand opening Tuesday with free donuts for visitors between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m.
For those who follow the shop on Instagram, the offer extends until 9 p.m.
“You know it’s our rich history, ” said Randy’s president Mark Kelegian on why people love their donuts. “We’ve been here since 1962 in the same location. We make each donut by hand. We have proprietary flour, ingredients, and recipes that we’ve used for 60 years.”
Randy’s Donuts is opening more locations in Costa Mesa Torrance in November and expanding to Las Vegas and South Korea.