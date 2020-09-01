LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police sergeant was uninjured after a man allegedly hurled a glass object at a marked LAPD vehicle, police said Tuesday.
The incident was reported around 6:50 p.m. on Monday when the sergeant was exiting a parking lot at the LAPD Metropolitan Station in the 2700 block of Temple Street, according to police.
A male suspect – later identified as 38-year-old Elvis Ayala – threw a glass jar candle at the vehicle, police said.
After the jar hit the windshield, the sergeant stopped and saw the suspect standing in front of a residence, where the suspect fled and barricaded himself.
Police later took Ayala into custody and booked him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.
A photo released by LAPD showed the windshield had shattered in the center of the glass.
The sergeant was not injured.
Police say Ayala is the suspect in an earlier attack at the LAPD Metropolitan Police Station on Aug. 20. During that incident, Ayala allegedly threw a metal candlestick at a large Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) vehicle. The candlestick caused a dent to the rear of the vehicle.
He’s being held without bail due to a parole hold.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact LAPD Major Crimes Division at (213) 486-7280.