BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names are banding together to help support struggling artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MusiCares charity relief auction previewed some of its most coveted items on Tuesday, one week before the auction is set to go live.
Some of the items included in the charity auction include Billie Eilish’s signed Fender California Coast Ukulele, a black and silver crystal encrusted jacket offered by Cher, and Elton John’s Gucci metallic blue tracksuit.
Rock and roll fans can also get their hands on signed guitars by a number of legendary performers, including ZZ Top’s Illy Gibbons, Carlos Santana, Gene Simmons, Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant.
The charity auction will be held live on Sept. 9 in Beverly Hills and online.
The proceeds will benefit MusiCares Foundation, a Recording Academy charity that supports the music industry through preventive, recovery, and emergency programs to help address financial, medical, and personal health issues.
Other featured items included in the auction are:
- An animal print caftan worn by Barbra Streisand in her role as Roz Focker in the film “Meet the Fockers”
- A Gibson American Eagle LG-2 acoustic guitar signed by Taylor Swift
- A white leather Prada handbag signed on the interior by Nicole Kidman
- A black leather jacket worn by John Stamos in “Full House” accompanied by a handwritten postcard
More items will be offered from artists, athletes, and entertainers like Bee Gees, Bill Wyman, Blake Shelton, Brandon Flowers (The Killers), Carole King, Chrissie Hynde, Coldplay, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Depeche Mode, Eric Clapton, Hans Zimmer, Joan Jett, Ozzy Osbourne, Patti Smith, Peyton Manning, Rhett Atkins, Rick Fox, Sir Tom Jones, Snoop Dog, Thomas Rhett, Tom Petty, Tom Waits, and Willie Nelson.
Anyone interested can register to bid online.