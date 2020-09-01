LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two men have been charged in the robbery and assault of three transgender women — including YouTube personality Eden Estrada who goes by Eden the Doll — in Hollywood last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.
Carlton Alexander Callway, 29, of Compton, faces one felony count each of grand theft from the person of another, second-degree robbery, criminal threats, attempted second-degree robbery, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and battery with serious bodily injury.
Callway was previously arrested in connection with the case.
Davion Anthony Williams, 22, also of Compton, faces one one felony count each of grand theft and assault with a deadly weapon, rideshare scooter.
The charges include the allegation that the crimes committed were hate crimes and that Callway used a steel rod as a deadly and dangerous weapon.
According to prosecutors, Callway allegedly befriended the three victims and later assaulted them near Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue Aug. 17. Williams allegedly joined in the attack.
On Aug. 24, the D.A.’s office sent the case back to the Los Angeles Police Department for further investigation.
If convicted as charged, Callway faces up to 13 years and four months in state prison and Williams faces up to eight years and four months in prison, prosecutors said.
The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery-Homicide Division.