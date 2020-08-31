LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two teenage sisters from Los Angeles were killed in a big rig crash in Texas.
The crash happened last Thursday on Interstate 10, six miles west of Sierra Blanca, Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people were killed in the crash – 16-year-old Sophia Aslanian and 19-year-old Emma Aslanian.
The sisters, who had both been wearing their seatbelts, were declared dead at the scene of the crash.
Authorities say a big rig towing a 2017 Hyundai that was slowing to enter a U.S. Border Protection checkpoint, but the 2020 Ford Expedition the two teens were riding in failed to also slow down and hit the rear of the big rigs trailer.
The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old man named Robert Aslanian, was also injured in the crash. It’s not clear exactly how he was related to the sisters.
A Gofundme set up for the girls by their mother, Anita Slanian, said Emma was moving to Atlanta for a few months and Sophia had gone to help her set up. The goal of raising $20,000 to help the family had been more than doubled as of Monday afternoon.