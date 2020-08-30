Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Anaheim.
The incident unfolded before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of E. Ward Terrace Street. It was there that officers were dispatched to search for a suspect with an outstanding arrest warrant for sexual assault.
When officers located the suspect, he was armed with a knife. At some point thereafter, an officer-involved shooting occurred.
The suspect was taken to the hospital. His current condition was unknown.
No further details were provided. The incident remains under investigation.