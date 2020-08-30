DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the discovery of a noose found hanging in a tree on the side of a home in the Diamond Bar area.

The homeowner, Lillian Rucker, says she now no longer feels welcome in this community.

“That is a symbol of hate to me, to black people,” she said. “I’ve been here 26 years! Never had an issue with anyone, never had a problem with anyone.”

Rucker says it was her son who first found the noose on Saturday morning.

“I was blown away at it! Absolutely blown away,” said Justin Pickette, Rucker’s son. And once the shock wore off, they both felt anger and sadness.

The Rucker family did call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which has handed this over to a Hate Crimes Task Force.

And although this family doesn’t know why it happened, Rucker made it clear: she’s not leaving the community she loves.

“I’m not planning on moving. I’m not going anywhere. We’ve been here 26 years and will be here through the duration,” she said.

But she wants to make it clear to other families that hate and racism aren’t just something on the news.

“Beware! Yes, we live in California. This is Diamond Bar, but this can happen anywhere. It doesn’t matter,” she said.