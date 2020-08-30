TUSTIN (CBSLA) — A car parade in Tustin honored breast cancer survivors and kicked off the upcoming Susan G. Komen Virtual “More Than Pink” Walk.
The decorated cars were driven by breast cancer survivors, thrivers and their families on Saturday. They were celebrating each other and honoring the five women who are diagnosed with breast cancer every day in Orange County.
Megan Klink, the CEO of Komen Orange County, said, “This car parade as a first time ever was really a way for us to be together in a safe way to celebrate each other and to remember that we are in it together.”
The “More than Pink” Walk OC is scheduled for Sept. 26. Participants can earn a virtual finisher medal by walking 6,000 steps as a commitment to end breast cancer. The walk raises money for research, access to care, and for a cure.