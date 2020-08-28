SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A homeless woman with mental health issues who allegedly attempted to kidnap at least two children was in police custody Friday.
Jasmine Mendoza, 25, is accused of trying to take a 2-year-old boy playing in his front yard in the 600 block of Jackson St. at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, said Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.
Police Friday confirmed Mendoza was taken into custody by Garden Grove police, but circumstances surrounding the arrest are still unclear.
“A woman was sitting on her porch and her 2-year-old son was playing out front when this woman stops and is staring at the kid,” Bertagna said. “It scared the hell out of the mom, and as she walked up to the kid,
(the mom) grabbed the kid and ran inside, and this woman starts pounding on the door saying, `That’s my kid.'”
Mendoza also allegedly attempted to grab another child in late June or early July near the 1100 block of N. Jackson St., Bertagna said.
According to the family, Mendoza is homeless. She is also on probation.
“Our concern is this woman, who, according to her family, has mental health and narcotics abuse issues is attempting to take small children, and our concern is she’s homeless and it will be difficult to locate her,” Bertagna said.
I am making a good salary online from home.I’ve made 97,999 dollar.s so for last 5 months working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I’m just so happy that I found out about it…….. Read More