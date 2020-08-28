LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police Thursday released surveillance video in the hopes of catching a suspect who opened fire on a man and a 7-year-old boy while they were sitting in a parked car earlier this month in Central Los Angeles, leaving the man dead and the boy seriously wounded.
The shooting occurred just after midnight on Aug. 7 near the intersection of Adams Boulevard and Central Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.
The victims were sitting in a car in a parking lot when the gunman approached them and fired several shots, police said.
Both were rushed to a hospital, where the man died. He was not identified. The nature of the boy’s injuries and his condition as of Thursday was not released. Police did not confirm if the adult victim was the boy’s father.
Police also did not disclose a motive in the killing or whether it was gang-related.
Grainy surveillance video released Thursday shows flashes from the gunfire and the suspect fleeing in a white van. He was described as 5-foot-8, 180 pounds and wearing a ligh-colored hooded sweatshirt at the time of the killing.
Anyone with information on his identity should call LAPD detectives at 213-996-4178.