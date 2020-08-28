POMONA (CBSLA) — Images of inspirational Pomona residents are wanted to become a permanent part of the future Foothill Gold Line rail station.

While other cities may have a hall of fame, the public art installation aims to be a “hall of gratitude,” said Stephen Farley, who was selected to create the public artwork that will adorn the walls of the future Pomona Gold Line station.

“Who inspired you? For whom are you grateful? Who changed your life? This art project is designed to connect us to our past and our future, generating a renewable source of people power for positive change,” he said in a statement.

Nominations can be submitted for both past and present Pomona residents. Their images, along with a short quote, will be part of the future station, which will extend the Foothill gold Line into the Inland Empire.

To learn more about the station artwork or submit a nomination online, go to http://www.pomonapeoplepower.com. Submissions are due by Oct. 31, and an announcement will be made by mid-2023 on who will be selected for the permanent public art installation.