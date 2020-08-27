Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for a white pickup truck which struck and critically wounded a woman in the Westlake District Thursday morning.
The woman was hit while crossing an intersection at Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Street, near MacArthur Park, at 4:30 a.m., Los Angeles police report. The driver sped away.
The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
The collision left behind a significant amount of debris, including a shopping cart.
There was no word on whether investigators had any surveillance video of the crash or the suspect’s vehicle.