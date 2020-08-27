LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 1,636 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 38 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 236,986 confirmed cases and 5,701 reported deaths.

Health officials said nearly 65% of all cases reported in the county have occurred in people under the age of 49. The department also said Thursday’s number of new cases included a backlog of 280 test results received from the state.

As of Thursday, there were 1,168 confirmed coronavirus patients being treated in area hospitals, with 32% being treated in intensive care units.

Of those who have died from COVID-19, 51% were Latinx, 24% were white, 15% were Asian, 10% were Black, less than 1% were Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and 1% were people who identified with other races.

The health department also issued guidelines for those participating in peaceful protests, including remaining at home if they feel sick, wearing a face covering, keeping physical distance, using hand sanitizer and wearing eye protection. Those who believe they might have been exposed to COVID-19 have been urged to quarantine and get tested.

“Let’s work together to prevent fun at the beach, picnicking in our parks, worshipping with our congregation, or attending peaceful protests from resulting in more transmission of COVID-19,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “When you are outside, for any activity where others are around, please wear a face covering at all times and keep at least 6 feet of distance from anyone not in your household. This is the best way we can care for and protect the people around us.”

With testing results available for more than 2.24 million people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 10%.