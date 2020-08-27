Report: Lakers, Clippers Vote To End Season Following BoycottThey were the only two teams to do so, with every other team voting in favor of continuing to play, according to the report.

Dodgers-Giants Game Postponed, MLS Matches Canceled Hours After NBA Players Refuse To PlayThe Dodgers reportedly walked off the field Wednesday at Oracle Park just minutes before a scheduled game against the San Francisco Giants.

'We Demand Change': LeBron James Speaks Out After Lakers-Blazers Game Postponed Due To Boycott Over Jacob Blake ShootingThe Lakers-Blazers game had been scheduled for 6 p.m. It's unclear when the games will be rescheduled.