LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gotta get the kids out of the house? Metrolink says children 17 years old and under will ride free on weekends starting Saturday.

Up to three children accompanied by a fare-paying adult can ride free anywhere Metrolink travels across Southern California’s six counties starting this Saturday, Aug. 29. On weekends, Metrolink fare is $10 for adults.

Brian Humphrey, of the Los Angeles Fire Department and a Metrolink board chair, says it’s a chance for families to change their routines after being cooped up because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you ride the train, the journey is part of the experience and we want families to enjoy a special and affordable train experience as they explore the many outdoor activities we all love about Southern California,” he said in a statement.

Metrolink offered up several ideas for local trips including loading bicycles onto the bike car and exploring the region by bike, riding the train to LA’s Union Station for a self-guided walking tour of Historic Downtown LA, taking Metrolink into Riverside to check out the historic downtown there, or bringing a surfboard to the San Clemente Pier.

Face masks are required on Metrolink trains and on station platforms, and Metrolink says each train car is deep cleaned throughout the day, using protocols including an electrostatic sprayer misting each car with hospital grade disinfectants and an expanded Clean Care Crew. Passengers can also check in advance that there is space for social distancing by using the online tool “How Full Is My Train?”

For more information, visit metrolinktrains/kidsridefree.