LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that he had signed an executive order to make all city services contactless and digital — when possible.

“This directive is a critical step to not only modernize government, but to keep us safe as we open up city services, or the city services that have stayed open and that you depend on don’t put you at risk,” he said.

Garcetti also said that the city was laying the groundwork for a universal login system, meaning people would be able to access all city services online with a single username and password.

“We’re ending the days of keeping track with a thousand different accounts and a thousand different passwords beginning with rolling out a beta version … for those 56,000 Angelenos who do business with the city,” Garcetti said. “In the next few weeks, stay tuned for how you can get started yourself to streamline the way you tap into your government’s services — guaranteed to you as a taxpayer.”

To accomplish this, Garcetti said the city was establishing a contactless task force comprised of leaders from across city departments to establish online portals for services from paying bills to checking out materials from the public library and enrolling in city programs.

“No Angeleno should have herself exposed to COVID-19 unnecessarily and should just be able to click a button,” he said. “Getting city services should be smooth and easy and as efficient as everything you do online.