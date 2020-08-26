Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A large group of demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon near the Hall of Justice.
The group was protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin as well as the shooting of protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday night.
Wednesday marked the third night of local protests in response to the Sunday evening shooting.
Demonstrators were expected to march later in downtown Los Angeles.
I get paid over $98 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I just got paid $ 8460 in my previous month It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it…………………… Read More