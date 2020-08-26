LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Charges of animal neglect were filed against an apparent breeder of boxer dogs whose animals were found severely malnourished and infested with ticks, according to City Attorney Mike Feuer’s office.

Five charges of animal neglect and a charge of maintaining a dog kennel without a permit against Oscar Alonso Melgar after animal control officers discovered five boxers being kept in an unkempt enclosed yard, according to Feuer’s office. The officers could see from the sidewalk that the dogs were covered with ticks on their noses, mouths, ears and cheeks and their bones were visible due to malnourishment.

The officers contacted the owner of the property, who surrendered ownership of the dogs at the scene, according to Feuer.

Animal control services’ investigation determined that Melgar may have been in possession of up to half a dozen dogs on the property at any one time over the past four years, allegedly breeding puppies for profit. Neighbors had reported the unsanitary, unhealthy living conditions of the dogs, the infestation of ticks that had begun infesting neighboring properties and the regular lack of water for the animals.

The five dogs – Puppy, Bruno, Brando, Blanca and Spot – ranged in age from eight months to five years. They were all given medical attention and treated for flea and tick infestations. Blanca, who was pregnant, gave birth to three healthy puppies while under the care of animal services. The puppies and all five dogs have since been adopted.

Melgar, who is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 20, faces up to three years in county jail and a fine of $6,000.