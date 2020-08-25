Comments
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A water main break flooded a major intersection in the West Adam neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday morning.
The break was reported at 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Roseland Street and South La Brea Avenue.
Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were on scene, along with Los Angeles police.
It’s unclear what caused the break or whether any residents were without water service. The intersection was closed.
On Sunday, a massive water main break in Westwood sent hundreds of thousands of gallons of water flooding the streets of UCLA.
The flow of water was so powerful it toppled two trees and flowed down Sunset Boulevard towards the UCLA campus. An estimated 10 cars were damaged.
