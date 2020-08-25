LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.
Riverside County health officials reported 456 newly confirmed cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 51,200 confirmed cases and 978 deaths. There were 28,407 reported recoveries.
Officials said 222 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, with 79 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 420 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 45,666 confirmed cases and 695 deaths. An estimated 37,701 people have recovered.
As of Sunday, the county’s latest update, there were 356 confirmed coronavirus patients hospitalized, with 91 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 48 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 10,111 cases and 105 deaths.
Officials said 73 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday with 23 being treated in intensive care units. There were 8,610 reported recoveries and 1,396 active cases.
As of Tuesday evening, 495,955 Riverside County residents, 344,536 San Bernardino County residents and 146,479 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.