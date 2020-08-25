CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man who worked as a security guard at an Orange County retirement community was arrested and charged Monday for allegedly impersonating a federal law enforcement agent.

Donovan Pham Nguyen was arrested and charged Monday on suspicion of impersonating a federal law enforcement agent. (U.S. DOJ)

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 34-year-old Donovan Pham Nguyen, of Riverside, was charged with one count of false impersonation of a federal officer or employee.

Investigators allege Nguyen pretended to be a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations and used a fake Department of Homeland Security identification card to purchase guns.

His coworkers at the security firm he worked for said Nguyen’s vehicle was equipped with red and blue lights and a siren and that he had a badge and tactical gear in his office.

Nguyen faces a maximum of three years in federal prison if convicted as charged.

