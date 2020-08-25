LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A meal kit delivery service offering simple, healthy and delicious meals to homes across the Southland is looking to hire.
“We’re a cost-effective solution for you not going out, and with healthy choices,” Will Cota, Home Chef plant manager, said.
Home Chef, a company that delivers everything people need to put high-quality meals on their tables, is looking to hire more than 100 new associates.
“In order for us to build our product, we buy things in bulk,” Cota said. “We break them down into portions and we put them into a meal bag, so, as you can imagine, there’s a lot of that work involved.”
In any given week, Home Chef delivers about 200,000 meals and is looking for people to fill roles throughout the company — from entry level to the front office.
Current job openings can be found on the company’s website.