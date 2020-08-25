LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Roman Polanski’s attempt to be reinstated to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was denied Tuesday by a judge, who found he was not denied due process when he was expelled in 2018 along with Bill Cosby.

Polanski, an Oscar-winning director, fled the United States in 1978 after being charged with the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl in Los Angeles. He has continued to work and won an Academy Award in 2003 for directing the World War II film “The Pianist.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mary H. Strobel said Polanski had a chance to submit a lengthy brief from his attorney, his own pre-recorded video statement, or to address the academy board live or by video, but the offer was turned down.

Polanski’s lawyer, Harland Braun, argued Polanski should be reinstated after being wrongfully lumped together with Cosby, who was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a former Temple University staffer in his Pennsylvania home in 2004. He has also been accused by about five dozen women of committing similar crimes.

Braun said Polanski’s victim is now a grandmother and has long since forgiven him. Polanski is not expected to appeal the ruling.

Polanski, now 87, was admitted to the Academy in December 1968 with the help of a letter signed by the late Gregory Peck, according to his court filing.

Academy attorney Kristen Bird said the ruling affirmed her belief that Polanski was given a fair chance to present his side of the issues.

