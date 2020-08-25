HOUSTON (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Angels’ road tilt with the Houston Astros Wednesday at Minute Maid Park has been postponed because of Hurricane Laura.
The game has been pushed back to Sept. 5, when it will be played as part of a double-header at Angel Stadium, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.
The two teams are still scheduled to play Tuesday in Houston, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Pacific time. It’s the second of a three-game series. The teams played game one on Monday.
Hurricane Laura is moving into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday afternoon and is forecast to hit the Gulf Coast Wednesday evening. According to CBS News, on Wednesday night it will hit the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts.
As a tropical storm, Laura killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, CBS News reports. It was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday.