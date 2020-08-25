RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The body of a Marine who died in a training accident off San Clemente Island will return home to Riverside Tuesday.
Marine Cpl. Cesar Villanueva, 21, was one of the seven who died in an amphibious assault vehicle that sank off the coast of San Clemente Island. The Marines and another sailor were part of a routine training exercise when the vessel began to take on water and sank at a depth of 385 feet.
Villanueva’s body will be flown to Ontario International Airport and greeted privately by his family. A procession will leave the airport at about 4 p.m. and take Villanueva’s body to Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary.
The public was invited to honor Villanueva’s body as it is taken to his final resting place by waving flags and saluting the caravan along the route.
The route Villanueva’s body will take will start on the eastbound 10 Freeway, take the 15 Freeway south, and turn left from the Sixth Street exit. The procession will then turn left on California and right onto North Drive/Arlington and into Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Mortuary.