LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,262 newly confirmed cases and 45 deaths over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 50,744 confirmed cases and 972 deaths. There were 28,407 reported recoveries.
Officials said 224 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, with 82 being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,303 newly confirmed cases and 62 additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 45,246 confirmed cases and 692 deaths. An estimated 37,002 people have recovered.
As of Saturday, the county’s latest update, 351 confirmed coronavirus patients were hospitalized, with 109 being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 368 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 10,063 cases and 103 deaths.
Officials said 76 confirmed COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday with 25 being treated in intensive care units. There were 8,366 reported recoveries and 1,594 active cases.
As of Monday evening, 491,918 Riverside County residents, 341,752 San Bernardino County residents and 145,642 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.