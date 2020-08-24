LAKE HUGHES (CBSLA) — All evacuations caused by the Lake Fire burning in the Angeles National Forest are scheduled to be lifted Tuesday morning.
The fire has burned 31,089 acres as of Monday night, unchanging from the past two days, but containment continues to increase and was at 65% at last check.
Officials said returning residents may experience intermittent power outages. Please drive safely as emergency vehicles may still be working in the area. There is no access from the south on Lake Hughes Road.
Over the weekend, residents were escorted to their damaged or destroyed homes to retrieve any belongings they could find.
Starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, all residents impacted by the evacuations will be able to return.
The following road closures remain in place:
- Lake Hughes Road from Ridge Route to Deeswood Drive
- San Francisquito Canyon/Dry Gulch Roads to Lake Hughes Road
- Lake Hughes Road east to Parker Road
The Lake Fire was first reported about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 12 near North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
More than 1,300 personnel are currently on scene battling the blaze. Full containment is still not expected on the fire until September 2, and a cause has not yet been determined.