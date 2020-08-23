LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway into a deputy-involved shooting in Commerce.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 Block of South McDonnell Avenue. It was there that deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run.
As deputies approached, authorities say one of the three suspects brandished a weapon, prompting deputies to open fire.
One of the suspects was hit by the gunfire. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition. Two other suspects have been detained at the scene, while a third suspect fled and is still outstanding.
No deputies were hurt.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.