HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A nationwide protest will be held Saturday amid the controversy surrounding the U.S. Postal Service.

In the Southland, demonstrators planned to gather in Hollywood to demand the resignation of the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Reduced services that many feel have impacted the post office’s ability to gather and deliver mail timely are at issue. Some fear it could impact the upcoming election as many are looking to vote by mail over the threat of COVID-19.

On Saturday, members of the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to vote on legislation to possibly allocate $25 billion to the postal service and ban operational changes that have slowed mail service around the country.

In recent months, the USPS has cut overtime for employees, reduced business hours, and removed high-volume sorting machines from facilities. Democrats argue the policies were intended to hurt mail-in voting ahead of the November election.

DeJoy denies that claim, stating the changes were simply intended to increase efficiency and save money.

The unexpected changes have alarmed customers as well as postal workers, however.

“Our mail has been delayed here for two to three days,” said Dr. Wayne Johnson, a Santa Monica resident. “A lot of our bills have not got here on time. Some checks that I’m owed have not been here on time.”

Other rallies are expected to be held through Los Angeles and Orange, including in Northridge, North Hollywood, Laguna Beach, Long Beach, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Garden Grove, and Irvine.