Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The family of a teen shot to death outside of his South Los Angeles home hope someone will help police find his killer.
On Wednesday evening, 17-year-old Otez Mossy was skateboarding outside of his home when a car pulled up and shot him. His family says Mossy was not involved in a gang and believe it may have been a case of mistaken identity.
His aunt says Mossy was a straight-A student and had plans to go to college.
“Whoever done that, shame on you, because you are going around killing innocent people and you’re killing innocent kids,” said Veronica LaRose, Mossy’s aunt.
Family members plan to hold a vigil Sunday.