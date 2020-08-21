LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Fans of the Los Angeles Rams can now purchase cardboard cutouts of themselves to help fill SoFi Stadium for the Sept. 13 home-opener against the Dallas Cowboys and for games held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the week-one Sunday Night Football matchup and throughout the 2020 NFL season, fans can purchase cardboard cutouts for $70 if they are Rams season ticket holders and $80 for the general public.

The cutouts are part of the Rams’ “Game Faces For Good” program, and proceeds will go toward the Los Angeles Rams Foundation to address social injustices, including poverty, education inequities, food insecurity and homelessness, the team stated.

“When our team runs out of the tunnel at SoFi Stadium for the first time on Sept. 13, it will be a historic moment for the Los Angeles community and the entire Rams family,” Rams Vice President of Community Affairs and Engagement Molly Higgins said.

“While the Rams’ house will not be complete until our fans can join us at SoFi Stadium, we wanted to find a creative way to get our passionate fans in the building and raise money to further our work to address the social injustices that are deeply affecting our community.”

Cutouts will be available for subsequent home games and placed on seats in the end zone before each game.

Fans can upload a high-resolution photo and select a royal or bone jersey, or a Rams T-shirt, and number for their 18-by-35-inch cutout.

“Game Faces for Good” cutouts purchased in the same order will be seated together in SoFi Stadium, and photos of pets will be permitted. Fans can also have their cutout shipped to their homes following the game for an additional cost.

Additional cutouts will be created throughout the season to honor and recognize first responders, veterans and active-duty servicemen and women, as well as cancer fighters and survivors, the Rams stated.

If cutouts are purchased for games in which fans are permitted to attend, purchasers will be able to choose to receive a refund or donate the funds used for the purchase.

All orders must be submitted by Wednesday at 5 p.m at TheRams.com.