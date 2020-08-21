WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – A vacant UCLA sorority house is being used for something beyond partying.

For two years, the Tri-Delta house has become “The Opportunity House,” giving 30 to 35 foster kids who are now college students a break on room and board.

It’s free for the students this year, and the hope is next year the students can afford to pay $300 a month for room and board.

Students are in the 18-30 range, men on first and thrd floors, with up to 10 in the biggest rooms of the 50-bed facility. Same for the women on the second floor.

For quiet study time with tutors, a spacious room awaits.

Pasadena City College student Joe Merchain and his housemates move in Labor Day weekend. A few attend UCLA right across the street, while the rest attend junior college.

“I spent 21 years in foster care system,” said Merchain. “I’ve been homeless many times.”

They also won’t worry about how to pay for their next meal: Sam Polks’ non-profit Everytable provides 3 healthy meals a day.

“The true heroes are the kids who are overcoming so many obstacles to get their foot into the door of the American dream,” said Polks.

They’re talking to other people who own homes or apartment buildings near college campuses all across Los Angeles hoping they’ll join the program to help even more college kids out.

Click here for more info on “The Opportunity House”.