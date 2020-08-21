LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National History Museum of Los Angeles County says they are projecting a $13 million loss in admissions revenue due to being closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to members, the museum says its curators have continued their research and virtual programs. But, with the museum shut down since March with no reopening in sight, the museum’s only revenue for the time being is from membership fees.

As a result, the Natural History Museum is offering members an extension of their membership by one month for each month it is closed – but is also asking them to considering opting out of that extension and instead renew their membership by the original expiration date.

“By renewing your membership and opting out of the extension, you will help us to continue to operate our museums and continue the scientific, historical and cultural work that makes us such a valuable civic resource for our community,” the letter said.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County operates the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park, the La Brea Tar Pits in Mid-Wilshire and the William S. Hart Museum in Newhall.

Most museums in Los Angeles remain closed due to the ongoing pandemic.