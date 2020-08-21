Comments
AZUSA (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed Friday after an SUV went off a freeway embankment, crashed into a tree and caught fire.
The crash was reported at about 2:15 a.m. on the Azusa Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound 210 Freeway in Azusa.
One person was declared dead at the scene. A passenger was found on the on-ramp with injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol, but that person’s condition was not disclosed.
A Sigalert was issued for the on-ramp, which reopened at about 5:25 a.m. Lanes of the freeway remained open.
The cause of the cash was under investigation.
