By CBSLA Staff
AZUSA (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed Friday after an SUV went off a freeway embankment, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

The crash was reported at about 2:15 a.m. on the Azusa Avenue on-ramp to the eastbound 210 Freeway in Azusa.

One person was declared dead at the scene. A passenger was found on the on-ramp with injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol, but that person’s condition was not disclosed.

A Sigalert was issued for the on-ramp, which reopened at about 5:25 a.m. Lanes of the freeway remained open.

The cause of the cash was under investigation.

