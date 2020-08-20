LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — MDB Transportation, a company that specializes in drayage — moving containers in and out of the Port of Los Angeles — is looking to hire qualified drivers.

“We’re looking for approximately 15 drivers,” Marcus Lionetti, vice president of operations, said. “Maybe 10 for the A.M. and five for the P.M. shift.”

Lionetti said the company’s goal is to create a career path for its workers.

“I want to be in the best equipment available and be in an environment where I can grow with the organization,” “I can say, ‘This is where I’m going to start my career, and where I’m going to retire.'”

Those interested can fill out an application on the company’s website, though Lionetti said the company was looking for people with at least one year of experience.

“For them to be able to get screened and approved by our insurance company, they have to have a minimum of one year driving with a Class A driver’s license,” Marcus Lionetti, vice president of operations, said. “And, as far as MDB is concerned, a minimum of one year of drayage, previous driving experience, with experience in and out of the port.”